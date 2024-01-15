Greek FM visiting Amman

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is set to embark on a working visit to Jordan on Monday, with his destination being the kingdom’s capital, Amman.

During his visit, Gerapetritis will engage in a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Following discussions between the two delegations, joint statements from the ministers will be provided to the press.

On Tuesday, Gerapetritis will be received by King Abdullah II of Jordan. [AMNA]