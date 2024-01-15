NEWS

Turkey: Investigation launched after Israeli soccer player displays Gaza war message

Turkey: Investigation launched after Israeli soccer player displays Gaza war message
[Via X]

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation against Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel on charges of “inciting people to hatred and hostility” over a gesture, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Sunday.

“A judicial investigation has been initiated by Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel for ‘inciting people to hatred and hostility’ due to his ugly gesture supporting Israel’s massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal in the Antalyaspor-Trabzonspor Super Lig match,” Tunc said on social media platform X.

Israeli player Jehezkel, 28, showed his bandaged hand after scoring a goal against Trabzonspor on Sunday. “100 days, 7.10” was written on his bandage, referring to the Hamas attack on October 7. [Reuters]

Turkey Israel Soccer Justice

