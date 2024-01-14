NEWS

Kicked off their curb

Residents of central Athens districts have long complained that bars and restaurants have taken over their sidewalks and the vehicles of visitors their parking spaces. As several of them told Kathimerini, the situation keeps getting worse.

Occupying the sidewalks with tables, chairs and heaters is illegal. Enforcement is almost nonexistent, residents complain, adding that they feel like unwelcome strangers as they try to negotiate the obstacles.

Trying to remove illegally parked cars is also nearly impossible, as traffic police require catching employees illegally acting as parking attendants in the act. New Athens mayor Haris Doukas promises strict enforcement of regulations. His predecessors did the same.

