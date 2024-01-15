Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says

Israel’s defense minister accused Turkey on Monday of serving as a “de facto executive arm of Hamas” following the police detention in Antalya of an Israeli soccer player who made a show of solidarity with Gaza war hostages during a top-tier match.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reminded Turkey of Israel’s swift assistance to it following last year’s earthquake and called Sagiv Jehezkel’s treatment “a manifestation of hypocrisy and ingratitude.” [Reuters]