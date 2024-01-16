NEWS

Changes expected in police force’s leadership

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is convening a meeting of the Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) on Tuesday that is expected to bring major changes to the Greek police force’s leadership.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the gangland-style assassination of a crime boss in the central Athens district of Neos Kosmos on Sunday.

It also comes after a major shakeup in the leadership of Greece’s armed forces last week, which saw a complete change of guard in the higher echelons of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

These shakeups are seen as indicative of the government’s intention to address public concerns about the country’s security and law enforcement services.

The KYSEA meeting has been scheduled to take place at 12.30 p.m. at the prime minister’s office.

