FM Gerapetritis: The situation in Gaza requires immediate action

Greece is very concerned about the current situation in Gaza and the increasing maritime insecurity in the Red Sea, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Wednesday in Cairo, after a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

“We are very concerned about the situation amid the spread of hostilities from all directions and on all sides. There have been hostilities in northern Israel, southern Lebanon, and the Red Sea,” Gerapetritis said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the need to ensure there is no more displacement of people from Gaza, and that humanitarian relief efforts should intensify in order to avert an escalation in the crisis.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the high number of casualties require immediate action,” he noted.

Especially regarding the Red Sea, Gerapetritis said that “Greece, as the country with the largest merchant fleet in the world, and Egypt, which controls the geostrategic connection point between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, have a common interest in imposing stability in the region.”

“Greece, as a reliable strategic ally of all Arab nations and especially Egypt, is doing its utmost to prevent an escalation and to find a real solution to this intense problem.”

In an interview with Egypt’s “Al Ahram” publication, the Greek foreign minister said that “over the years, Greece has developed a strategic partnership with Egypt,” and that Athens appreciates Egypt’s role as “a pillar of stability in the region.”

Geopolitical and economic cooperation between Athens and Cairo, as well as their common vision of peace, development, and prosperity, should be an example to follow, Gerapetritis said.

Gerapetritis underlined the importance of the electrical interconnection, directly linking Egypt with mainland Greece and subsequently other European countries via a submarine cable.

The project “has been chosen as one of the EU projects of mutual Interest,” Gerapetritis said. “Greece aspires is to become South-eastern Europe’s principal energy hub. I believe that Greece’s strategic geographic location and the stability of its government position it as the gateway to the European Union for the countries of North Africa, the Middle East, and the Arab world.”