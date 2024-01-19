NEWS

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted

The demolition of illegal constructions on the shores of the island of Crete was suspended on Thursday by the Lasithi Court of First Instance. More specifically, it halted four planned demolitions in Elounda, even though the relevant protocols were final. 

Pressure for the suspension of the demolitions was also exerted by the first vice president of Parliament, Yiannis Plakiotakis, citing financial problems that will be faced by those who illegally exploit the coasts. 

“We feel a great deal of disappointment because a court very easily grants suspensions of final demolition decisions,” Decentralized Administration of Crete Secretary Maria Kozyraki told Kathimerini.

“Last year we accelerated the demolitions and the removal of illegal constructions on major coastal fronts such as Sisi Lasithiou and Karteros in Iraklio,” she added, noting that the postponement of the demolitions to the beginning of the tourist season will create new problems.

Crime Justice Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hunting down coastal illegalities
NEWS

Hunting down coastal illegalities

Eleven people arrested in Naxos over beach violations
NEWS

Eleven people arrested in Naxos over beach violations

Three arrested for back-to-business beach violations
NEWS

Three arrested for back-to-business beach violations

The spread of rented lounge chairs on Greece’s beaches brings a pledge to increase inspections
NEWS

The spread of rented lounge chairs on Greece’s beaches brings a pledge to increase inspections

First illegal umbrellas coming down
NEWS

First illegal umbrellas coming down

Firefighting is not policing, experts warn
NEWS

Firefighting is not policing, experts warn