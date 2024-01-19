Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted

The demolition of illegal constructions on the shores of the island of Crete was suspended on Thursday by the Lasithi Court of First Instance. More specifically, it halted four planned demolitions in Elounda, even though the relevant protocols were final.

Pressure for the suspension of the demolitions was also exerted by the first vice president of Parliament, Yiannis Plakiotakis, citing financial problems that will be faced by those who illegally exploit the coasts.

“We feel a great deal of disappointment because a court very easily grants suspensions of final demolition decisions,” Decentralized Administration of Crete Secretary Maria Kozyraki told Kathimerini.

“Last year we accelerated the demolitions and the removal of illegal constructions on major coastal fronts such as Sisi Lasithiou and Karteros in Iraklio,” she added, noting that the postponement of the demolitions to the beginning of the tourist season will create new problems.