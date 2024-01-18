Three men indicted over Greek Mafia executions

An Athens prosecutor indicted two ethnic Greeks from countries of the former Soviet Union, aged 39 and 21, who were arrested in connection with the murders of two prominent members of the so-called Greek Mafia. They were charged with nine felonies and seven misdemeanors. A third person, who is allegedly connected to one of the suspects, was only charged with misdemeanors.

The three were allegedly involved in the murder of Yiannis Skaftouros in May 2022 in Dervenochoria and Vassilis Roubetis in a late-night ambush in the Korydallos district of Athens, in June 2023. They are also believed to have been involved in last Sunday’s killing in the Neos Kosmos suburb of 44-year-old Vangelis Zampounis, a known underworld figure.

The indictment includes charges of running a criminal organization, murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting murder, armed robbery, arson, manufacture and possession of explosives and others.

They are also alleged to be protagonists in three assassination attempts.