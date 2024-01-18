Three suspects in Greek Mafia assassinations led before prosecutor

Three suspects arrested in connection with the assassinations of two prominent members of the so-called Greek Mafia were led before a public prosecutor on Thursday.

The three were allegedly involved in the murder of Yiannis Skaftouros in May 2022 in Dervenochoria and Vassilis Roubetis in a late-night ambush in the Korydallos district of Athens, in June 2023.

They are also believed to have been involved in the recent killing of 44-year-old Vangelis Zampounis, a known underworld figure, in the early hours of Sunday in Neos Kosmos.

The members of the group, ethnic Greeks from countries of the former Soviet Union, are facing three counts of murder, participation in a criminal organisation, and three attempted murders.

Police raids at their homes following the killings revealed heavy weaponry.

According to information, eight more people have been identified for involvement in the three murders. Two of them are said to have fled abroad and arrest warrants have been issued against them, while two more are in prison, one in Larissa and the second in Montenegro.

The murders, at least 23 since 2017, are seen by police as part of a turf war among gangs involved in extortion, a competition for control over the illegal trade of fuel and cigarettes in the Attica region, and other criminal activities.