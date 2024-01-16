Crete: Students arrested for firing air gun at passing traffic

Three high-school students in the Cretan city of Hania were arrested on suspicion of firing an air gun at passing traffic during school hours, police have said.

The three students, aged 14, 15 and 16, were taken to the local police station and charged with breaking gun laws.

Police decided not to charge the teens’ parents with neglecting to supervise their children, as the incident occurred during school hours.

The windows of three vehicles were damaged by the shots but their owners did not want to press charges for damages. [ERT]