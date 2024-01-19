Prosecutors welcome changes to Criminal Code

The Justice Ministry’s recent interventions to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure are “undoubtedly in the right direction,” according to the Greek Prosecutors’ Union.

It said that the changes made to the Criminal Code in 2019 created problems that before their passage had been pointed out by the Union with specific proposals which “were not properly assessed, nor taken into account and, as a consequence, there was an obvious increase in criminality, and accumulation of cases in the courts, without any reasonable prospect of improving the situation.”

This, it said, led to the need to amend many of the provisions introduced in 2019.