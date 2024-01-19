NEWS

Prosecutors welcome changes to Criminal Code

Prosecutors welcome changes to Criminal Code

The Justice Ministry’s recent interventions to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure are “undoubtedly in the right direction,” according to the Greek Prosecutors’ Union. 

It said that the changes made to the Criminal Code in 2019 created problems that before their passage had been pointed out by the Union with specific proposals which “were not properly assessed, nor taken into account and, as a consequence, there was an obvious increase in criminality, and accumulation of cases in the courts, without any reasonable prospect of improving the situation.”

This, it said, led to the need to amend many of the provisions introduced in 2019. 

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European Court rules against MEP Kaili on immunity lifting request
NEWS

European Court rules against MEP Kaili on immunity lifting request

European Court of Human Rights rules against Greece in 2014 fatal shooting of a Syrian man
NEWS

European Court of Human Rights rules against Greece in 2014 fatal shooting of a Syrian man

Turkey: Investigation launched after Israeli soccer player displays Gaza war message
NEWS

Turkey: Investigation launched after Israeli soccer player displays Gaza war message

Justice Ministry bill aims to reduce burden in courts
NEWS

Justice Ministry bill aims to reduce burden in courts

Veria: Mother accused of killing baby remanded in custody
NEWS

Veria: Mother accused of killing baby remanded in custody

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates
NEWS

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates