Man, 23, arrested in Megara for alleged assault on partner’s 4-year-old son

A 23-year-old Roma has been arrested in Megara, western Attica, facing charges of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm in connection with the brutal assault on his partner’s 4-year-old son. The mother, who reported the stepfather to the police for the assault on her child, asserted that the man targeted the minor “because he did not want [the child].”

Kathimerini understands that the Sub-Directorate for the Protection of Minors within the police force had been alerted to the situation, and a request was pending with the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for the protective removal of the family’s children. This measure had not been executed before the alleged beating took place.

Additionally, on January 8, a complaint had been lodged with the Smile of the Child nonprofit child welfare organization regarding the family’s children, citing neglect. The prosecutor’s office had been duly informed about this matter.

