Police officer on admin leave for misappropriation of service weapons
An Attica police officer was placed on administrative leave on Friday, two days after being arrested for the misappropriation of service weapons.
A sworn administrative inquiry has been ordered into the officers’ activities.
In an announcement, police said that the officer’s duties as a manager of the department’s financial affairs and other logistical responsibilities could not have justified his misappropriation of the weapons.
The officer was placed under arrest following a routine inspection that discovered discrepancies regarding the whereabouts of six service semi-automatic pistols, four service revolvers as well as the officer’s personal revolver.
In addition to the service weapons, authorities seized two hunting rifles, 41 cartridges of various calibers, a bulletproof vest and a police baton after searching the officer’s home, vehicle and office.