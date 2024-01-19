NEWS

Kasselakis wants ‘National Plan for the Greek Dream’

[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has called on his MPs to formulate a “National Plan for the Greek Dream” as the party gathered on the island of Spetses for a three-day retreat. 

It is understood that the main opposition leader opened proceedings by telling his MPs that the meeting would be a productive and creative discussion and exchange of viewpoints among equals.

Party sources said Kasselakis views the proposed plan as a blueprint for the in-depth reconstruction of the state that would make it more efficient and workable for all its citizens.

The retreat is being held at Kasselakis’ house on the Saronic island but MPs are staying in local hotels. 

Former SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is not attending the retreat. [AMNA/Kathimerini]

