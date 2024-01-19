NEWS

Ieronymos says referendum could be held on same-sex civil marriages

Ieronymos says referendum could be held on same-sex civil marriages
File photo. [InTime News]

Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the influential Orthodox Church of Greece, which opposes government plans to permit same-sex civil marriages, suggested on Friday that a referendum could be conducted to address the issue.

Ahead of inaugurating a primary school in the coastal town of Nea Makri east of Athens, Ieronymos said, “The Church will not take up arms but has a duty to inform the world.” He added, “Perhaps a referendum could be held on the issue.”

The official stance of the Plenary Assembly of the Hierarchy is anticipated on Tuesday during an extraordinary session.

“In such matters, neither the Archbishop nor the prime minister himself can take a position.” He emphasized, “In the end, it is up to the people, our people. If our people want to do this, they will; if they don’t, they won’t.”

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed optimism that the bill would become Greek law in the first two weeks of February.

Religion Politics Legislation LGBTQ Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Church in balancing act over marriage bill
NEWS

Church in balancing act over marriage bill

Parliament to vote on same-sex marriage by mid-February, PM tells Bloomberg
NEWS

Parliament to vote on same-sex marriage by mid-February, PM tells Bloomberg

Government to bring forward bill on marriage equality
NEWS

Government to bring forward bill on marriage equality

Tiptoeing into same-sex marriage
NEWS

Tiptoeing into same-sex marriage

Same-sex bill makes waves in ND, SYRIZA
NEWS

Same-sex bill makes waves in ND, SYRIZA

Kasselakis: SYRIZA MPs who vote against same-sex marriage bill risk expulsion
NEWS

Kasselakis: SYRIZA MPs who vote against same-sex marriage bill risk expulsion