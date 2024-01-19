Ieronymos says referendum could be held on same-sex civil marriages

Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the influential Orthodox Church of Greece, which opposes government plans to permit same-sex civil marriages, suggested on Friday that a referendum could be conducted to address the issue.

Ahead of inaugurating a primary school in the coastal town of Nea Makri east of Athens, Ieronymos said, “The Church will not take up arms but has a duty to inform the world.” He added, “Perhaps a referendum could be held on the issue.”

The official stance of the Plenary Assembly of the Hierarchy is anticipated on Tuesday during an extraordinary session.

“In such matters, neither the Archbishop nor the prime minister himself can take a position.” He emphasized, “In the end, it is up to the people, our people. If our people want to do this, they will; if they don’t, they won’t.”

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed optimism that the bill would become Greek law in the first two weeks of February.