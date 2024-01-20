NEWS

Lawyer strike may continue

The Plenary of the Presidents of the Bar Associations of Greece has proposed the extension of the abstention from all court-related duties by the country’s 63 local bar associations.

The proposed work abstention concerns all criminal trials except for those that would have been interrupted and in which the examination of the first witness had already begun. 

It also proposes a strike extension for litigation involving the interests of the Greek state, legal aid trials, the issuance of payment orders and forced execution procedures at banks and funds.

The country’s 63 bar associations will meet to decide whether to adopt the plenary proposal.

Justice

