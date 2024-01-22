ND MP Roussopoulos elected PACE president

New Democracy MP Theodoros Roussopoulos has been elected as the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Roussopoulos is the 35th PACE president since 1949 and the first Greek national to hold this office. Presidents serve a one-year term, which may be renewed once.

PACE serves as the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe, a 46-nation international organization committed to upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

The Assembly consists of 306 members selected from the national parliaments of the Council of Europe’s member states, convening four times a year for week-long plenary sessions in Strasbourg.

Roussopoulos until today served as the chairman of PACE’s Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons. Additionally, he held the position of vice-president of the European People’s Party (EEP) in the Assembly.

