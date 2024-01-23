No green light for gay marriage from Church

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece is set to vote unanimously against same-sex marriage legislation at its extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Although the Church’s arguments will be presented in strong language in its relevant statement, there appears to be little room for extreme ideas such as protests or measures such as deprivation of Holy Communion for MPs who would vote for the legislation.

The central line, and the view expected to prevail, is that no one will emerge victorious from an open conflict, and that as long as the government appears determined to proceed with the legislation, the Church will do its duty to inform citizens of its positions and, above all, to reassure the faithful that it understands their anxiety and concerns.

A large majority of hierarchs is said to be moving in the logic of a clearly articulated hard line, focusing on the religious analysis of homosexuality as a sin and expressing concern about the great risk of breaking up the family.

Following Archbishop Ieronymos’ introductory statement, which is expected to establish the framework for the Church’s opposition in strict tones, Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki will make the main presentation, analyzing both theological and biological parameters of the subject.

The Church’s response, which has been internally considered since last week, involves the publication of a statement, the issuance of a circular to be read in churches next Sunday, and the writing of a letter to legislators.

It is also anticipated that special reference will be made to the fact that the legalization of same-sex marriage will pave the way for interested parties to legally claim the right to surrogate pregnancy.

As for the archbishop’s reference to a referendum, the matter is not expected to come back up for discussion, since, as pointed out, the government immediately made sure to respond, rejecting any discussion, so there would be no point in insisting on such a proposal.