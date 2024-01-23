US ambassador emphasizes strong ties with Greece

The United States looks forward to “enhancing relations with the indispensable NATO ally and partner, the government of Greece,” US Ambassador George Tsunis said Monday at an Economist conference in Athens.

Speaking at “The World Ahead 2024″ gala dinner, Tsunis referred to the upcoming fifth Greek-US Strategic Dialog in February in Washington and reiterated that Greece is an agent of stability and a reliable partner in the area.

The American ambassador also noted that he recently traveled to Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria to meet with government and business leaders to explore how Greece can work with its neighbors to increase regional connectivity.

Among other topics, Tsunis touched on bilateral economic relations, American investments in Greece (including DFCs to support Onex’s revitalization of the Elefsina shipyards), and the USAID memorandum of collaboration signed with Greece in November 2023 to enhance energy security and cooperation in the Western Balkans.

Greece, he further noted, “is a global leader in renewable energy sources” and is fast becoming a transportation hub in the region.

Referring to Greece’s hosting of the international Our Ocean conference, he said the event highlighted the country’s role as a leading power in addressing global challenges. [AMNA]