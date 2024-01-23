Police officers suspended over bribery, extortion accusations

Two police officers, accused of extorting business owners and construction workers, were placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

The two accused were arrested in the early hours of Sunday by the police’s internal affairs unit.

Police have also launched a sworn administrative inquiry into the two officers’ activities.

The case came to light when an anonymous person filed a report with the police claiming that the two officers, aged 38 and 43, were extorting local business owners and workers.

The 38-year-old officer was reportedly extorting money from the owner of a hospitality business as well as a construction worker. He was also accused of tipping off the owners of local bars and cafes about impending health inspections in return for payment.

The 43-year-old officer is accused of accepting bribes from construction workers to avoid checks for building code violations.