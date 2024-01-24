Church responds with sermons, letter to MPs

As was expected, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which convened on Tuesday, was unanimous in its opposition to the legalization of same-sex marriage and equally unanimous regarding the next steps it will take.

The hierarchs presented the Church’s argumentation in a press release after the meeting based on theology, regarding the institution of marriage and the duality of the sexes, as well as the position that with the proposed legislation the model of the family is affected with implicit effects on children.

The Holy Synod also unanimously decided to draft a letter addressed to the 300 members of Parliament. According to well-informed sources, the letter will be based on a legal text, which will analyze the legal consequences that may arise as a result of the passage of the controversial bill, especially as a result of appeals to the European courts.

Another text addressed to the faithful, which will be read out in churches across the country on Sunday, February 4, will be drafted in the coming days.

The response of the Holy Synod came as no surprise to the government, with sources saying that “the views of the Church are respected,” with nothing further to add.

The laconic response reflects the government’s desire to secure a smooth ride over the next 15 days, until the bill is passed. The approach is that “the Church has its opinions, but the government legislates.”

Wednesday’s cabinet meeting is expected to move along these lines. The government’s goal is to have the controversial bill passed by February 12, on the grounds that as long as the issue drags on, it only produces introversion and will eclipse other major issues that the government wants to highlight in the public debate, such as the reforms in justice and education.