Cabinet to discuss same-sex marriage bill on Wednesday

Draft laws on same-sex marriage and on reforming the court system will be on the agenda for discussion by the cabinet on Wednesday.

State Minister Akis Skertsos is set to present the bill on marriage equality while Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis and Deputy Minister Yiannis Bougas will present a bill on judicial reforms.

In addition, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Deputy Minister Giorgos Kotsiras will present a four-year plan for Greeks abroad.

They will be followed by Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, who will present a bill for the transposition into Greek law of the European Union’s regulation for a single market for digital services.

The cabinet will meet at noon. [AMNA]