Parliament passes legislation on postal voting for European elections

A legislation establishing postal vote for the upcoming European elections, as well as national referendums, was voted by the parliament on Wednesday.

The provision was passed by the 158 MPs of ruling New Democracy party.

“For the first time in the history of the Greek state, postal voting is introduced,” said Interior Minister Niki Kerameus. “The removal of all practical barriers for our fellow citizens in Greece and abroad to exercise their voting rights. Our democracy is expanding.”

The provision was initially expected to pass by extended majority, but a surprise amendment introduced by the Interior Ministry, extending postal vote abroad also to national elections, triggered the outrage of opposition parties.

The amendment established postal vote as the exclusive method of voting for national elections by Greeks living in other countries. It would need to be supported by at least 200 deputies, that is a two-thirds majority to pass.

Kerameus vowed to reintroduce the amendment on the postal voting bill to include national elections until the required 200 parliamentary votes are secured.