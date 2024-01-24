Kasselakis criticizes postal voting bill for Greeks abroad, calls for diaspora representation

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has criticized a government bill that introduces postal voting for Greeks living abroad in both national and European elections for not granting diaspora Greeks the right to run for office.

“Once again the New Democracy government is refusing to give you seats in Parliament. Refusing to give you the right to run for office and to represent your community from where you live,” Kasselakis, who until recently lived and worked in the US, said in a social media post addressed to “Greek experts and the Greek diaspora all over the world.”

“SYRIZA is pushing to change the law so each region of the diaspora can be represented by an elected representative of your choice. By each of you if you wish to serve your homeland in public affairs. New Democracy simply says ‘no’ – and with no explanation,” he said.

The bill on postal voting is set for a parliamentary vote later this week, requiring a majority of at least 200 votes.

The legislation will be applicable to Greeks residing abroad who are registered in the voting registry in Greece.

In the same post, Kasselakis slammed the conservative administration over the recent surveillance scandal in which journalists and prominent politicians discovered spyware on their phones.

“A SYRIZA government will restore ethics in the homeland we all share and love,” he said. “We all deserve better.”

