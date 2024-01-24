DIASPORA

Kasselakis criticizes postal voting bill for Greeks abroad, calls for diaspora representation

Kasselakis criticizes postal voting bill for Greeks abroad, calls for diaspora representation
[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has criticized a government bill that introduces postal voting for Greeks living abroad in both national and European elections for not granting diaspora Greeks the right to run for office.

“Once again the New Democracy government is refusing to give you seats in Parliament. Refusing to give you the right to run for office and to represent your community from where you live,” Kasselakis, who until recently lived and worked in the US, said in a social media post addressed to “Greek experts and the Greek diaspora all over the world.”

“SYRIZA is pushing to change the law so each region of the diaspora can be represented by an elected representative of your choice. By each of you if you wish to serve your homeland in public affairs. New Democracy simply says ‘no’ – and with no explanation,” he said.

The bill on postal voting is set for a parliamentary vote later this week, requiring a majority of at least 200 votes. 

The legislation will be applicable to Greeks residing abroad who are registered in the voting registry in Greece.

In the same post, Kasselakis slammed the conservative administration over the recent surveillance scandal in which journalists and prominent politicians discovered spyware on their phones. 

“A SYRIZA government will restore ethics in the homeland we all share and love,” he said. “We all deserve better.”

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parties clash over emigrant postal voting bill
NEWS

Parties clash over emigrant postal voting bill

Postal voting will ‘deepen democracy’
NEWS

Postal voting will ‘deepen democracy’

Greek diaspora requests postal vote for national elections
NEWS

Greek diaspora requests postal vote for national elections

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate
NEWS

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate

Incoming Athens mayor enters KEDE leadership race 
NEWS

Incoming Athens mayor enters KEDE leadership race 

New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes
NEWS

New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes