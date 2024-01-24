Same-sex marriage and adoption bill posted for public consultation

The proposed bill on same-sex marriage and adoption was posted for public consultation on Wednesday by the State Ministry.

The ministry’s website (opengov.gr) uploaded the bill under the title “Equality of civil marriage, amendment of the Civil Code and other provisions,” which will remain for public consultaton until January 31.

The proposed legislation has generated an ongoing social debate on same-sex marriage and same-sex child adoption.

Objections were raised by the influential Orthodox church, whose members unanimously rejected the bill on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday, responded to the church’s opposition by stating, “Previous disagreements have not harmed the relationship between the State and the Church.”

Several members of parliament, including ruling center-right New Democracy (ND) MPs, have also expressed opposition to the bill.

Greece passed legislation in 2015 allowing civil unions between same-sex people. The proposed bill goes further to allow child adoption, while excluding the option of surrogacy.

A poll conducted by the Marc company published on Wednesday, found that 40.8% were in favor of marriage equality, 17% were likely in favor and 39.8% were against it.

As to the question of same-sex couples adopting children, 13% were in favor without any regulations or exceptions, 28% were in favor under conditions and regulations and 55.2% were against.

Regarding surrogacy for same-sex couples, 14.6% of respondents supported it without restrictions, 12% were probably in favor, 9.1% were probably against and 61.1% were firmly against it.