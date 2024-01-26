Man, 43, arrested for online sexual harassment of minor

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Piraeus near Athens on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, child pornography, and solicitation of minors.

According to police reports, the suspect, who resides in Patra in western Greece, initiated contact with a minor through social media. The minor, upon becoming aware of the situation, informed her father, who, posing as her, arranged a meeting with the 43-year-old at a residence in Piraeus. Subsequently, police officers present at the scene apprehended the suspect.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Keratsini-Drapetsona police station. During a search, law enforcement confiscated a backpack containing sexual aids and accessories, along with a data storage device containing snapshots of conversations with the minor, as well as images and videos of indecent content.

Simultaneously, Patra police officers conducted an investigation at the suspect’s residence and in his car, discovering and seizing digital data storage devices with similar inappropriate content.

The suspect was brought before an investigating magistrate, who ordered his detention until trial.