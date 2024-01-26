NEWS

Man, 43, arrested for online sexual harassment of minor

Man, 43, arrested for online sexual harassment of minor
File photo.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Piraeus near Athens on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, child pornography, and solicitation of minors.

According to police reports, the suspect, who resides in Patra in western Greece, initiated contact with a minor through social media. The minor, upon becoming aware of the situation, informed her father, who, posing as her, arranged a meeting with the 43-year-old at a residence in Piraeus. Subsequently, police officers present at the scene apprehended the suspect.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Keratsini-Drapetsona police station. During a search, law enforcement confiscated a backpack containing sexual aids and accessories, along with a data storage device containing snapshots of conversations with the minor, as well as images and videos of indecent content.

Simultaneously, Patra police officers conducted an investigation at the suspect’s residence and in his car, discovering and seizing digital data storage devices with similar inappropriate content.

The suspect was brought before an investigating magistrate, who ordered his detention until trial.

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder
NEWS

Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder

Police officers attacked with firebombs
NEWS

Police officers attacked with firebombs

Bank entrance damaged from incendiary device
NEWS

Bank entrance damaged from incendiary device

Police arrest three drivers for street racing
NEWS

Police arrest three drivers for street racing

Police officers suspended over bribery, extortion accusations
NEWS

Police officers suspended over bribery, extortion accusations

Man and two teens arrested over catfishing with 13-year-old bait
NEWS

Man and two teens arrested over catfishing with 13-year-old bait