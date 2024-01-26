Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder

The prosecutor in the trial of 35-year-old Roula Pispirigou from the western port city of Patra who stands accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Georgina, has recommended she be found guilty of murder, and for an earlier failed attempt.

Prosecutor Eleftheria Spyridonakou argued that the evidence of Pispirigou’s guilt was overwhelming.

The trial of the case, which has shocked public opinion and caused intense media interest, lasted almost a year, with a total of 89 courtroom sessions, and included the examination of more than 60 witnesses.

Pispirigou is accused of administering a lethal dose of the drug ketamine to Georgina, while the child was being treated in hospital in January 2022. According to to the indictment, she also murdered her two other daughters, aged 6 months and 3 years, in 2019 and 2021.

The trial for these deaths will begin after the completion of the current trial.