NEWS

Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder

Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder
[InTime News]

The prosecutor in the trial of 35-year-old Roula Pispirigou from the western port city of Patra who stands accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Georgina, has recommended she be found guilty of murder, and for an earlier failed attempt.

Prosecutor Eleftheria Spyridonakou argued that the evidence of Pispirigou’s guilt was overwhelming.

The trial of the case, which has shocked public opinion and caused intense media interest, lasted almost a year, with a total of 89 courtroom sessions, and included the examination of more than 60 witnesses.

Pispirigou is accused of administering a lethal dose of the drug ketamine to Georgina, while the child was being treated in hospital in January 2022. According to to the indictment, she also murdered her two other daughters, aged 6 months and 3 years, in 2019 and 2021.

The trial for these deaths will begin after the completion of the current trial. 

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supreme Court upholds animal killing conviction
NEWS

Supreme Court upholds animal killing conviction

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted
NEWS

Demolition of illegal beach buildings halted

European Court rules against MEP Kaili on immunity lifting request
NEWS

European Court rules against MEP Kaili on immunity lifting request

Veria: Mother accused of killing baby remanded in custody
NEWS

Veria: Mother accused of killing baby remanded in custody

Trial over girl’s pimping begins behind closed doors
NEWS

Trial over girl’s pimping begins behind closed doors

Appeal launched in search for 1999 murder suspect believed to have fled Australia for Greece
NEWS

Appeal launched in search for 1999 murder suspect believed to have fled Australia for Greece