Police arrest three drivers for street racing

[InTime News]

Police on Wednesday arrested three drivers engaged in street racing at speeds exceeding 140km/h on coastal Poseidonos Avenue in Athens’ southern Palaio Faliro district.

Traffic officers impounded the vehicles of the drivers, aged 19, 31 and 34, who had exceeded the speed limit by over 80km/h.

According to the police, the racers had engaged in dangerous maneuvers endangering the lives of other motorists, while one of them had violated multiple red lights.

Between them, the three drivers were also found to be breaching noise pollution laws, failing to use direction indicator lights, and also using dark-tinted window film on their vehicles.The suspects were fined, their drivers’ licenses were revoked and their vehicle license plates confiscated.

They appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

Police Crime Rally

