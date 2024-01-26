Parliament lights up for Holocaust remembrance

With the slogan #WeRemember, the facade of the Greek Parliament was lit up on Friday as part of the global events held to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The Hellenic Parliament seeks to keep historical memory alive, paying honor to the millions of victims of the Holocaust and recalling the need for constant vigilance for the defense of human rights and democratic values,” a statement from Parliament said.

Earlier, MPs held a minute’s silence to remember the Greek Jewish and other victims killed by the Nazis.

In the leadup to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on January 27, the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) underlined the need to pass on the memory of the Holocaust “so that the darkness of oblivion does not prevail over the light of memory and hope.”