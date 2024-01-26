Jewish community warns against ‘darkness of oblivion’ in Holocaust Day message

In the leadup to International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) underlined the responsibility to pass on the memory of the Holocaust “so that the darkness of oblivion does not prevail over the light of memory and hope.”

“Today more than ever we fulfill our duty to future generations and strengthen education and knowledge as the only answer to the hatred and bigotry that continue to threaten humanity,” the KIS said in a statement.

“79 years since the Allied forces revealed the horrors of Auschwitz and other extermination camps, we, the survivors of the horrors and their descendants, on October 7, 2023, witnessed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust with the cold-blooded murder of 1,400 people – infants, children, men and women – of all ages and the abduction of 250 hostages, in the State of Israel, in an attempt of a new genocide against the Jewish people.”

As KIS noted, “today more than ever, the Jewish people, both in the State of Israel and in the Diaspora, stand against terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

“We remember the 67.000 Greek Jews, relatives, friends and neighbors from all over Greece who were exterminated in Auschwitz, Treblinka, Dachau and the other German death camps. We remember our fellow human beings and fellow citizens, the Righteous Among the Nations, anonymous and public figures, who saved our co-religionists at the risk of their own lives and who are the light of humanity.”

“We deplore any attempt to demonize the Jewish state and delegitimize its right to exist as yet another form of modern anti-Semitism and we hope for the accomplishment of a viable peace that will bring prosperity to all the peoples in the region,” it added.