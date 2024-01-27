PM commemorates Holocaust remembrance day, urges vigilance against rising threats

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, describing the extermination of millions of European Jews by the Nazis as “the darkest chapter of modern history.”

In a social media post, Mitsotakis stated that January 27 “offers an opportunity to remind us all of our responsibility to prevent the repetition of horrific crimes such as those of the Nazi regime and its collaborators.”

Highlighting that six million women, men, and children, including 67,000 Greeks, were persecuted and killed “simply because they were Jews,” Mitsotakis said that “the Holocaust thereby became the darkest chapter in modern history – a symbol of the devastating consequences of racism and blind hatred.”

“Unfortunately, threats are resurfacing today, with the offspring of totalitarianism raising their heads, and cases of anti-Semitism being recorded worldwide,” Mitsotakis said. “It is our duty to prevent any attempt to demonize peoples, religions, and beliefs. The seeds of absolute evil must not be allowed to grow again. Therefore, it is our duty to stand up democratically against all forms of intolerance, with the rule of law as a shield and the defense of the fundamental values of peace, freedom, and social solidarity,” he said.

“The legacy of the Holocaust must become a lasting heritage for future generations, teaching respect for every human being, regardless of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation,” he said.