Greek law professors appointed to UK competition court

A former head of the Hellenic Competition Commission, Ioannis Lianos, has been appointed as a member of the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal.

“Honoured to have been appointed today member of the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal for a mandate of 8 years. Looking forward to working with the excellent colleagues at the CAT and to be part of this world-class specialist independent judicial body,” Lianos noted in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Lianos is a professor of competition law and public policy at University College London, where he has taught since 2005. He was president of the Hellenic Competition Commission from August 2019 to December 2023. He has also served as a regular member of the bureau of the OECD Competition Committee.

Ioannis Kokkoris, professor of competition law and economics at Queen Mary University of London, was also appointed as a member of the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal is a specialist judicial body with cross-disciplinary expertise in law, economics, business and accountancy whose function is to hear and decide cases involving competition or economic regulatory issues.