Varvitsiotis rules out return to politics

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister who relinquished his parliamentary seat last week to pursue a career in the private sector, has ruled out a return to politics.

In an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Varvitsiotis, a scion of one of Greece’s oldest political families who served as an elected MP 11 times, said, “I am a person born into politics, and I will never lose interest in it. However, with my return after 24 years in the private sector, my parliamentary journey comes to a close. I do not view it as a hiatus. In my life, I always prefer to look forward rather than backward. I am ready for the next step.”

Varvitsiotis, who resigned as minister last year following controversial comments related to the death of a ferry passenger in Piraeus, clarified that it did not influence his decision.

“Through all these years in politics, I learned to face both good and bad moments. It was not the unpleasant or challenging moments that prompted my withdrawal from politics, as the pleasant and significant moments are more numerous. After all, I never hesitated to shoulder my responsibilities, despite personal and political costs. Keep in mind that I might be the only minister who resigned due to a statement misinterpreted by public opinion,” he said.

“I believe I made a contribution to the country, and I have a clear conscience.”