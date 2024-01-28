NEWS

Government officials convene to address ongoing farmers’ protests

[InTime News]

An expanded meeting is scheduled to take on Sunday afternoon at the Maximos Mansion under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, focusing on the recent agricultural mobilizations.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the meeting, attended by all relevant ministers and led by the Rural Development Ministry, will address developments regarding the mobilizations and the demands of farmers.

New mobilizations and protests are planned for Sunday in Larissa, Thessaly with tractor rallies in the city center, starting with pre-gatherings at noon in villages and city entrances, as reported by ERT.

