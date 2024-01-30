Elderly expats from Georgia face trial for pension benefit fraud

Dozens of elderly expatriates from Georgia are accused of attempting to fraudulently obtain pension benefits from the Greek Social Solidarity Privileged Benefits Organization. Their trial was postponed on Tuesday until April.

A total of 85 defendants, two of whom have passed away, were indicted for forgery, attempted or completed fraud and embezzlement between 2018 and 2019.

The defendants allegedly presented forged documents to Greek authorities, purportedly issued by the Georgian Health, Labor and Social Affairs Ministry, which falsely denied pension enrolment. Some defendants succeeded in acquiring benefits exceeding 200 euros monthly and €13,000 in total.

Greek authorities uncovered document irregularities by requesting verification and collaborating with the Greek embassy in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.