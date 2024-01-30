NEWS

Elderly expats from Georgia face trial for pension benefit fraud

Elderly expats from Georgia face trial for pension benefit fraud

Dozens of elderly expatriates from Georgia are accused of attempting to fraudulently obtain pension benefits from the Greek Social Solidarity Privileged Benefits Organization. Their trial was postponed on Tuesday until April.

A total of 85 defendants, two of whom have passed away, were indicted for forgery, attempted or completed fraud and embezzlement between 2018 and 2019.

The defendants allegedly presented forged documents to Greek authorities, purportedly issued by the Georgian Health, Labor and Social Affairs Ministry, which falsely denied pension enrolment. Some defendants succeeded in acquiring benefits exceeding 200 euros monthly and €13,000 in total.

Greek authorities uncovered document irregularities by requesting verification and collaborating with the Greek embassy in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Migration Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Albania’s top court allows Italy migrant pact
NEWS

Albania’s top court allows Italy migrant pact

Nearly 100 dead or missing migrants in Mediterranean so far in 2024
NEWS

Nearly 100 dead or missing migrants in Mediterranean so far in 2024

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

UN rights chief voices concerns over Italy-Albania migrant pact
NEWS

UN rights chief voices concerns over Italy-Albania migrant pact

Child dies after being rescued along with 59 other Syrian migrants off Cyprus
NEWS

Child dies after being rescued along with 59 other Syrian migrants off Cyprus

Cyprus rescues 60 Syrian migrants lost at sea for six days
NEWS

Cyprus rescues 60 Syrian migrants lost at sea for six days