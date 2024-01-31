NEWS

Greek PM to attend ceremony in honor of Jacques Delors

Greek PM to attend ceremony in honor of Jacques Delors
[InTime News]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Greek time) host a ceremony in honor of Jacques Delors, the former president of the Commission from 1985 to 1995, who passed away on December 27.

The event, which will include Delors’ family, former colleagues and several European leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, aims to celebrate the legacy of the late French politician. The ceremony will include testimonials in memory of Delors and musical interludes.

Reflecting on Delors’ impact, von der Leyen stated in a pre-ceremony statement, “Delors taught us how important it was to adapt to new needs. To act with ambition and realism to meet new challenges. And to hold firmly onto the European ideal.”

Politics EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND MP Roussopoulos elected PACE president
NEWS

ND MP Roussopoulos elected PACE president

EU wants to ‘recruit’ Taylor Swift ahead of European elections
NEWS

EU wants to ‘recruit’ Taylor Swift ahead of European elections

Migration pact meets key Greek demands
NEWS

Migration pact meets key Greek demands

Mitsotakis tells EU summit unanimity has not been abolished
NEWS

Mitsotakis tells EU summit unanimity has not been abolished

Athens seeks more EU funds for migrants, climate
NEWS

Athens seeks more EU funds for migrants, climate

Berlin backs Albania’s EU bid despite Athens’ opposition over jailed mayor
NEWS

Berlin backs Albania’s EU bid despite Athens’ opposition over jailed mayor