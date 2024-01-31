Greek PM to attend ceremony in honor of Jacques Delors

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Greek time) host a ceremony in honor of Jacques Delors, the former president of the Commission from 1985 to 1995, who passed away on December 27.

The event, which will include Delors’ family, former colleagues and several European leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, aims to celebrate the legacy of the late French politician. The ceremony will include testimonials in memory of Delors and musical interludes.

Reflecting on Delors’ impact, von der Leyen stated in a pre-ceremony statement, “Delors taught us how important it was to adapt to new needs. To act with ambition and realism to meet new challenges. And to hold firmly onto the European ideal.”