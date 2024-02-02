Damage to Aegina water pipeline ‘no coincidence’

The Attica Regional Authority has attributed the latest damage to the underwater pipeline for Aegina island in the Saronic Gulf to sabotage.

It was the fourth time that the pipeline has suffered damage and now there are indications that an explosive device was used.

The new regional governor of Attica, Nikos Hardalias, announced that he is to file a complaint with the prosecutor on Friday over the incident.

“This is not a coincidence. This is the fourth time that Aegina’s underwater water supply pipeline has been damaged – the previous ones were in January 2020, and May and July 2022,” he said in comments to Kathimerini.

“This time there are clear indications that an explosive device was used, 800 meters from the shore and at a depth of 48 meters. So this is not a simple case,” he added, suggesting that there may be interests behind these incidents.