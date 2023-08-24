NEWS

Acropolis Museum refutes report on coins theft

The Acropolis Museum has refuted reports that coins were removed from its excavation site on August 22.

According to these reports, the incident took place at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, where five young women (including two minors) were seen by a guard of the Acropolis Museum invading an excavation area of the museum and removing an unknown number of coins of various countries.

The museum, however, dismissed the report with a statement saying that security staff immediately notified the police and legal actions were taken.

“The Acropolis Museum regrets the inaccurate information and the disproportionate dimension given to the issue, thus creating false impressions,” it said.

