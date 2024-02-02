NEWS

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
[Intime News]

Former Hellenic Railway Organisation (OSE) deputy managing director Thanasis Kottaras testified that the transfer of the station master on duty at the time of the accident was “legal and legitimate” on Thursday.

Speaking before a parliamentary inquiry committee on the deadly February 2023 Tempe head-on collision, the former OSE deputy chief testified that the 48-year-old station master’s “age limit was arbitrary. I don’t think that [his transfer] could be described as a favor,” and that one station master was 57 when he got the job several years ago.

Kottaras stated that he received deductions by OSE and public law professors in 2023 concluding that the stationmaster’s transfer was “legal in all respects. Furthermore, had the [transport] committee taken age into account, it would have committed a legal irregularity, as the age limit was arbitrary.”

Asked on whether remote control systems would be more likely to prevent the accident, Kottaras said that all systems are operated by people, but that the more systems are in place, the safer the system becomes.

Kottaras also accused the stationmaster and train engineers of making multiple mistakes and not adhering to transit regulations.

Crime Justice Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash
NEWS

OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify
NEWS

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify

Top prosecutor to review OSE files on deadly accidents of last 15 years
NEWS

Top prosecutor to review OSE files on deadly accidents of last 15 years

Criminal charges against three more people
NEWS

Criminal charges against three more people

Station master given new extension to testify over train crash
NEWS

Station master given new extension to testify over train crash

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 