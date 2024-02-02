NEWS

Suspected antiquities smuggler arrested

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of antiquities smuggling after coordinated operation in western Greece and Athens.

The operation began on Wednesday morning with the arrest of the suspect in Aitoloakarnania.

A subsequent search of an Athens warehouse yielded a part of a funerary stele, a marble head of a child, a piece of architrave from a temple and a bronze head depicting Homer.

A criminal case has been filed against the man. 

Culture Crime

