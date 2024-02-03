NEWS

Bomb explodes near Labor Ministry in central Athens

Bomb explodes near Labor Ministry in central Athens
[Kathimerini]

Anti-terrorism police are investigating a bomb explosion near the Labor Ministry in downtown Stadiou Street in Athens that caused material damage to the building.

Police and firefighters had cordoned off the area when the device went off at 1.29 a.m.

Forty minutes earlier, an unknown person, claiming to represent Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, a previously unknown organization, made a warning call to the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, saying an explosive device had been placed near the ministry.

It is understood that a second call was made to say the device was outside a bank on Korai Square, which is opposite the ministry.

The newspaper immediately informed police, who cordoned off the area.

State broadcaster ERT said the explosive device was contained in a bag, which had been placed on the railings in front of the bank.

Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish police rescue hostages held at gunpoint for hours in Procter & Gamble plant in Gaza protest
NEWS

Turkish police rescue hostages held at gunpoint for hours in Procter & Gamble plant in Gaza protest

Islamic State group claims responsibility for an attack on an Istanbul church
NEWS

Islamic State group claims responsibility for an attack on an Istanbul church

2 masked men kill a person in attack on Catholic church in Istanbul; officials detain 2 ISIS members
NEWS

2 masked men kill a person in attack on Catholic church in Istanbul; officials detain 2 ISIS members

Israeli business in Piraeus targeted with small explosive device
NEWS

Israeli business in Piraeus targeted with small explosive device

Ethnic Kurd arrested; wanted in Turkey for terrorist action
NEWS

Ethnic Kurd arrested; wanted in Turkey for terrorist action

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister
NEWS

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister