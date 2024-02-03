Bomb explodes near Labor Ministry in central Athens

Anti-terrorism police are investigating a bomb explosion near the Labor Ministry in downtown Stadiou Street in Athens that caused material damage to the building.

Police and firefighters had cordoned off the area when the device went off at 1.29 a.m.

Forty minutes earlier, an unknown person, claiming to represent Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, a previously unknown organization, made a warning call to the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, saying an explosive device had been placed near the ministry.

It is understood that a second call was made to say the device was outside a bank on Korai Square, which is opposite the ministry.

The newspaper immediately informed police, who cordoned off the area.

State broadcaster ERT said the explosive device was contained in a bag, which had been placed on the railings in front of the bank.