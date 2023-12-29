NEWS

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister
File photo. [Shutterstock]

Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Suspects captured in “Operation Heroes-37” on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Citing security sources, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said three other suspects linked to the 29 detainees had been captured in the operations as well. It said the three were senior members of Islamic State, and added that one was planning an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara.

Anadolu did not provide any further details on the suspects or the operations.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks, after Kurdish militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on October 1. [Reuters]

Turkey Terrorism Police Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tight security measures in central Athens
TEEN MURDER ANNIVERSARY

Tight security measures in central Athens

Border guards found to be on the take
NEWS

Border guards found to be on the take

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy
NEWS

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy

Norwegian national faces prosecution for fatal stabbing of Greek police officer
NEWS

Norwegian national faces prosecution for fatal stabbing of Greek police officer

Three days of mourning declared after death of police officer
NEWS

Three days of mourning declared after death of police officer

Inactive hand grenade found outside an apartment building in Psychiko
NEWS

Inactive hand grenade found outside an apartment building in Psychiko