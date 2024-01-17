Israeli business in Piraeus targeted with small explosive device

Police are investigating an attack with a homemade explosive device made of gas canisters at the premises of an Israeli shipping company located in the center of Piraeus early Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported, but the explosion caused minor damage to the building.

The suspects left behind a sledgehammer, apparently used to shatter a glass window pane on the side of the premises, along with flyers bearing the message “Freedom to Palestine.”

At this time, no further information is available.