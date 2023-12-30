NEWS

Ethnic Kurd arrested; wanted in Turkey for terrorist action

Police have arrested a Turkish citizen, an ethnic Kurd, wanted for membership in a terrorist organization.

The 41-year-old had gone to the police’s aliens’ division in Athens to renew his asylum request papers; when the officer entered his name an INTERPOL Red Notice appeared, asking for his arrest.

The arrested individual will appear before an Athens Appeals Court prosecutor Tuesday.

The individual is alleged to have been involved in a 2013 bomb attack on a government building in the city of Tunceli. It is said that he had been identified through fingerprints and surveillance of his phone.

TKP/ML-TIKKO (Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist – Liberation Army of the Workers and Peasants of Turkey) had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

