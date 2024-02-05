University security apparently lost in translation

Students holding a sit-in protest at the National Technical University of Athens hold up a banner expressing their opposition to plans for allowing private universities to operate in Greece. [InTime News]

Only four of the country’s 25 universities have security plans recognized by the Citizen Protection Ministry and, as recent developments have shown, even these have yet to be implemented. Plans have been drafted by the universities of Patra and Thessaloniki, along with Athens’ National Technical University and University of Economics.

By law, universities must draft security plans with the ministries of Education and Civil Protection.

The problem is partly linked to non-university actors operating within institutions, enforcing the will of student minorities by occupying faculties, even when the majority of students don’t support such actions.

The ministry’s go-to response is that universities are self-governed and that “rectors are responsible for the affairs of their house.” Universities counter that “the close ties of government and parties in universities does not leave us free to do our work.”