Voridis: Lack of private universities is ‘unbearable insanity’

The government intends to put an end to the “unbearable insanity” where Greece has no private universities in Greece, Minister of State Makis Voridis has said.

In an interview with Real FM, Voridis discussed the recent announcements by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament regarding private third level education.

This “major announcement,” Voridis said, is part “of the effort made by the country and our government to overcome this dreadful inflexibility that has been created by article 16 [of the Constitution] and which has left us as the only country in the European Union without private universities.”

“This unbearable insanity is something that outrages the whole of society. I hope it will end with the revision of the constitution,” the minister said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis informed MPs about the government’s intention to institutionalize non-state universities through inter-state agreements. Mitsotakis said this will be done with the revision of Article 16. [AMNA]