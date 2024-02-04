Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources

There is “no scenario in which” military hospitals could be integrated with the National Health System (ESY), Defense Ministry sources said on Sunday.

Responding to recent rumors and publications bringing up the possibility of military hospitals becoming part of ESY, the sources added that “the health services of the armed forces must be and will remain independent.”

The ministry sources added that “the aim of the civilian leadership of the Defense Ministry is the improvement of healthcare services to active military personnel, retired soldiers, and their families,” and that measures are being taken to resolve various ongoing issues, as well as ensure the financially smooth operation of military hospitals.

The same sources also said that healthcare equipment upgrades are also being looked at, as well as the provision of healthcare to those in need of rehabilitation, the chronically ill, and the elderly, “with the optimal use of available resources.”