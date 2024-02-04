NEWS

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources

Military hospitals will not integrate into health system, say MOD sources

There is “no scenario in which” military hospitals could be integrated with the National Health System (ESY), Defense Ministry sources said on Sunday.

Responding to recent rumors and publications bringing up the possibility of military hospitals becoming part of ESY, the sources added that “the health services of the armed forces must be and will remain independent.”

The ministry sources added that “the aim of the civilian leadership of the Defense Ministry is the improvement of healthcare services to active military personnel, retired soldiers, and their families,” and that measures are being taken to resolve various ongoing issues, as well as ensure the financially smooth operation of military hospitals.

The same sources also said that healthcare equipment upgrades are also being looked at, as well as the provision of healthcare to those in need of rehabilitation, the chronically ill, and the elderly, “with the optimal use of available resources.”

Health Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Armed Forces to help with removal of animal carcasses, minister says
NEWS

Armed Forces to help with removal of animal carcasses, minister says

Italy to supply admiral for EU Red Sea naval mission
NEWS

Italy to supply admiral for EU Red Sea naval mission

Key US senator won’t block F-16s to Turkey after Biden assurances on overflights, other issues
NEWS

Key US senator won’t block F-16s to Turkey after Biden assurances on overflights, other issues

Turks insist no conditions attached to F-16 purchase
NEWS

Turks insist no conditions attached to F-16 purchase

Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances
DIASPORA

Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey
NEWS

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey