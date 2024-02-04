Man arrested for olive oil adulteration and trade

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for producing fake olive oil with various substances.

Police have said that a report was made against the man, which was followed by an investigation of the West Attica basement in which the olive oil adulteration took place, and his subsequent arrest.

According to police, the 48-year-old would mix great quantities of sunflower oil with an aroma compound approximating the smell of olive seeds, in order to produce and sell it as pure olive oil.

Among various items, police confiscated 13,960 liters of sunflower oil, 6,332 liters of a substance approximating olive oil, 70 liters of the olive seed aroma compound, 720 empty metallic containers, €1,750 in cash, two vehicles, a great quantity of label stickers, as well as the equipment used for the adulteration.

Various branches of law enforcement authorities participated in the investigation, and police say that the arrestee will face a prosecutor.