Passing the buck when trees fall on railway tracks

Train drivers have consistently reported their concern about trees falling on railway tracks and the danger this entails for everyone concerned.

The problem, they say, remains unresolved as regional authorities, the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and forest agencies constantly bicker over who is responsible for removing trees.

Speaking to Kathimerini, a train driver recounted a recent incident on the network which could have led to a derailment. “Luckily the trunk was thin, otherwise the train could have derailed,” he said.

For its part, OSE management says it is in the finalization phase of two large contracts worth 6 million euros for the cutting of trees in areas of northern, central and southern Greece.