Eleven arrested in Thessaloniki for illegal street trading

File photo.

A police operation in Thessaloniki which started Wednesday and concluded Sunday resulted in the processing of 217 people, 11 of whom were arrested, and the confiscation of 3,788 products.

The 11 arrestees were charged with violating legislation on street vending,  and between them face 17 charges in total.

According to police reports, Saturday saw 64 people checked and six arrested with over 12 charges in total, 3,205 products confiscated, and €6,000 worth of fines being issued.

Police say that the arrestees have faced a prosecutor and that the effort in busting illegal street vendors is ongoing.

